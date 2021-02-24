homicide

Fresno police searching for person of interest in northeast Fresno homicide case

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for a person of interest in a murder investigation that occurred in northeast Fresno last June.

Anthony Romero, 45, was found dead at North Park Apartments, off Shaw Avenue, on June 28, 2020.

Investigators determined that Romero had been dead for several days, and in December, his death was ruled a homicide.

Detectives believe there was a disturbance at the apartment before Romero was killed.

Fresno police released surveillance footage of a man who was seen at the complex around the time the murder happened. Investigators are asking for the public's help trying to identify the man in the video.

Anyone with information can call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 498-7867.
