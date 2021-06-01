Police identify man shot and killed in southeast Fresno

UPDATE: @FresnoPolice have identified the victim in this homicide as 43-year-old Herminio Rios. Investigators are still gathering evidence and following leads to try to track down the shooter. @ABC30 https://t.co/xWa7vt1N58 pic.twitter.com/7uaGENCFOa — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) June 2, 2021

Fresno’s 34th homicide investigation is underway. Officers responded around 5am to a man in his 30s slumped over near a building in the area of California & Van Ness Ave. He had gunshot wounds and was taken to CRMC where he was pronounced dead. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Uc25B61ohU — Jessica Harrington (@JessicaABC30) June 1, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: Fresno police have identified the man who died after being shot in southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning as 43-year-old Herminio Rio.The City of Fresno marked its 34th homicide of the year Tuesday.It's the third homicide for the city in less than a week.This one happened in an industrial area near Van Ness and California Avenues.Just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday the Fresno Police Department Communications Center received a call from a passing driver to check on a man who was bleeding near a building in an industrial area of southeast Fresno.Surveillance video from a nearby business showed officers and an ambulance rushing to the scene minutes later."Officers responded to the scene and located a male that was bleeding, had multiple gunshot wounds," said Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega with the Fresno Police Department.Fresno Police said the victim was rushed to the hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.The victim was only described as a Hispanic man in his late 30s.Just before noon Tuesday morning, evidence markers filled the street on Van Ness Avenue near where the victim was found."Detectives do believe that the scene where the victim was located was the scene of the shooting," said Sgt. Vega.This is the second homicide in the area in just over six months.In December, 28-year-old Juan Vasquez Jimenez was found shot to death in the middle of the road just a block away at Anna St. and Woodward Ave.Detectives are working to track down surveillance video or witnesses who may know more about what led up to the shooting.Business owners in the area say it's normally very quiet where they work.They were surprised to hear about the homicide Tuesday morning.Fresno Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 498-7867.