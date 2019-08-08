Man arrested after police find several guns during probation compliance check

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A handful of guns are off city streets in Fresno.Officers found seven guns while conducting a probation compliance check at a home near Belmont and Chestnut in east-central Fresno Wednesday night.Police say some of the guns found include a Russian SKS 762X39, a .22 caliber rifle, an Interstate SKS 762X39 with a high capacity magazine, a bolt action rifle and S&W .32 caliber revolver.The weapons were located in a bedroom 32-year-old Donnie Brogdon shares with James Brogdon.Officers took Donnie into custody on multiple felony weapons-related charges.They say James was not home at the time of the search and will be arrested at a later time.