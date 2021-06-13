Society

Fresno Mayor Dyer vetoes resolution to transfer control of flags at City Hall

EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Dyer vetoes resolution to transfer control of flags

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer announced on Saturday he has vetoed the resolution that changed who controls the flying of flags in front of City Hall.

The Fresno City Council voted 5-2, last month, to transfer control of the flags from the City Manager to themselves.

The council made the move in an effort to get the Pride flag above City Hall.

In a statement announcing his veto, Mayor Dyer called on the City Council to work with his office on setting up a schedule for ceremonial flag raisings.

As for the Pride Flag, it is now flying above Fresno City Hall, but that was after days of debate.

RELATED: Pride flag to be flown at Fresno City Hall, Mayor Jerry Dyer announces

Mayor Dyer was at that ceremony, along with other city and community leaders.

Dyer originally called for the Pride Flag raising to be moved to Eaton Plaza, but then came out in support of the Pride Flag at City Hall after listening to members of the LGBTQ community.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnolgbtq+jerry dyerfresnoflags
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News