Fresno Motel 6 manager shot by guest after argument, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The manager of a Fresno motel is in critical condition after being shot by a guest he was reportedly trying to evict.The shooting happened at the Motel 6 in the area of West Shaw Avenue and North Barcus Avenue just after 7 pm.Officers arrived to find the manager had multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body. He was rushed to the hospital.Police believe he was shot after he got into an argument with a woman living in the room he was trying to clear.She was also shot in the foot. Police do not know who fired first, and are carrying out an investigation.Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Fresno police.