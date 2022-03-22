Fresno music school expands, adds second location in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- On a donated piano, owner Debi Ruud is singing and grateful to have made it through the pandemic. Now, she's seeing her music business expand."We were blessed to have made it through that. And because of that and because of what we saw happen in the lives of our students that we're able to stay and hang in, it made us want to bring love and music to another part of our community," Ruud said.Work is underway on Fresno Music Academy and Arts North at the northeast corner of Nees and Cedar Avenues.The owners found the space, which was once a day spa. It's being transformed."This would probably be a piano room, but it could also double as a voice room," Ruud said, showing Action News around.The academy will have a variety of classes for students of all ages."Singing lessons, piano lessons, guitar lessons, ukulele lessons, violin lessons, early childhood music programs for little ones. And then we'll see from there," Ruud said.Fresno Music Academy and Arts started in the Tower District -- the support of that community has propelled the company."It's thriving doing really well. So we are thrilled to be able to stay there and then grow into the space as well," Rudd said.Ruud says music has changed her life, and the pandemic has given her perspective on what matters most.Life is short. So do what you want to do. You got a dream, do it. And this is my dream. So I'm doing it," Ruud said.Fresno Music Academy and Arts North hopes to have its stores open to the public on April 18. Their grand opening is on April 22.