Fresno organ donor to be honored during 2023 Rose Parade

A Fresno organ donor was recognized as one of 44 honorees to be featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Born into a family of three boys, 27-year-old Fresno native Miguel "Mickey" Garcia lived with autism.

In 2020, fate would make him a hero with a life to be remembered.

His family immediately knew his generous spirit would love to help others.

On Friday, he was recognized and honored by Donate Life as one of 44 honorees featured in the 2023 Donate Life Rose Parade Float.

Jesse Garcia, Miguel's younger brother, remembers his brother as a lover of food and cars.

"He was very charismatic, he liked being around people. He cared about people's feelings," explained Jesse. "Even though he was not able to show emotion, he showed emotion in a way, just his presence."

During the event, Garcia's family finished the eyebrows of his floragraph portrait.

The memento will now travel back to Pasadena to be featured on float of a Chinese dragon with memorial floragraphs, all representing those who have given the gift of life.

According to Donor Network West, more than 100,000 people are waiting for an organ transplant in the U.S.

Donations from just one person have the potential to save up to eight lives.

"When you think all hope is lost, it makes up for knowing that his soul lives in others, and it allows them to continue their lives," Jesse said.

German Amezcua also lost his son Sebastian in fatal car accident 15 years ago.

Sebastian was able to save three lives. Now, German works for Donor Network West, helping save lives.

"This is a great event to be able to remember and honor our donors, to bring light to the need like you said but also to show that we are still remember them," said German.

"As long as we keep talking about them, they're with us. The day we stop, that's when we lose them."