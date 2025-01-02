Annual Rose Parade honors local organ donor on floral float

PASADENA, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Pasadena, the annual Rose Parade kicked off the New Year with its beautifully decorated floral floats.

Each holds a special story, especially the One Legacy float, which has participated in the parade for 22 years.

It's dedicated to those who have received or given the gift of life through organ donation.

Among the honorees this year is Clovis local Sharon Komanapalli.

Caroline Komanapalli describes her daughter Sharon as full of life and laughter.

She was 28 years old when she passed away after being admitted to the hospital for breathing complications in May of 2020..

"She could've had covid even they think, or would have caught something from the hospital even," said David Komanapalli, Sharon's dad.

Many questions regarding Sharon's passing are unanswered.

Her parents say through the pain, they found comfort in prayer.

They eventually found the courage to make the decision to donate her organs.

"It was really hard to decide that.. But we, with God's help, were able to make it through. She basically donated her heart, liver and two kidneys," explains Caroline.

Sharon saved the lives of three people, including a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy.

They are now young adults, who Sharon's family say they would like to meet one day.

"That would be our final go. That would be nice to know they are doing okay and we would become their family if they are willing to do that," expressed Caroline.

The family says Sharon was passionate, loved music, played five instruments, and was a great cook.

Her loss has left an emptiness in their hearts forever.

But the lives she saved through her organ donation help remind David and Caroline that their daughter gave a great gift to those who received her organs and continue to live in her honor.

"I see a great accomplishment that people can do to extend the lives of others. It's more than medicine, you have the ability to give life," said David.

Sharon's Parents also say decorating the float has been a healing experience for their family, especially those who were unable to be at her celebration of life due to covid restrictions.''

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.