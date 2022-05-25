Fresno Pacific unveils new Culture and Arts center

fresno pacific university

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Construction of a new $15 million Culture and Arts center on the campus at Fresno Pacific University is now complete as school officials unveiled the new facility Wednesday.

The center will be used by students and faculty as well as residents in the surrounding community.

Administrators and local leaders came together for a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new Warkentine Culture and Arts Center.

"Our students have had to look for other venues throughout the city in order to perform and to showcase their talents. Now, they have one of the best venues in Fresno," said FPU VP of Advancement.

The new 26,000 square-foot center features multiple rooms that can be used as art galleries or for smaller events, along with a 400-seat main theater stage for concerts and other productions.

It was designed with the community in mind -- allowing for elementary or junior high students to hold performances here as well.

Fresno city leaders applaud the university's vision to bring this project to fruition while filling a huge need in the surrounding southeast Fresno neighborhood.

"The Warkentine Culture and Arts represents the rich diversity and is an invitation to the community from the outside to come be a part of this wonderful place -- something we value as an administration is diversity and community," Deputy Mayor Matthew Grundy said.

The $15 million construction project was all paid for through private donations, giving students an on-campus venue they can call their own.

"I just think this space was so necessary because our students that are in the art program are vast. There are a lot of students in music, choir and they've never had this space, so being able to give that to them is super amazing," student Emily Munoz said.
