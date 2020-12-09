Fresno Pacific hoping to spread holiday cheer among veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local university is hoping to spread some holiday cheer among military veterans.Fresno Pacific University launched "Operation Dear Veteran."The idea is to provide at least 500 Christmas cards, one for every bed at Fresno VA Medical Center and the Veterans Home of California-Fresno.The cards, including notes and letters of encouragement, will be collected through December 20 and delivered the next day."Operation Dear Veteran" is the brainchild of Denise Baronian, executive director of regional enrollment.Baronian hopes the project will show that FPU values veterans and serves its community, especially those who are alone during the pandemic and the holidays.