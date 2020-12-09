fresno pacific university

Fresno Pacific hoping to spread holiday cheer among veterans

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local university is hoping to spread some holiday cheer among military veterans.

Fresno Pacific University launched "Operation Dear Veteran."

The idea is to provide at least 500 Christmas cards, one for every bed at Fresno VA Medical Center and the Veterans Home of California-Fresno.

The cards, including notes and letters of encouragement, will be collected through December 20 and delivered the next day.

"Operation Dear Veteran" is the brainchild of Denise Baronian, executive director of regional enrollment.

Baronian hopes the project will show that FPU values veterans and serves its community, especially those who are alone during the pandemic and the holidays.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnoveteranschristmasfresno pacific university
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
Fresno Pacific to return to in-person instruction in the fall
Fresno Pacific University makes plans to continue online for spring semester
FPU to continue virtual learning for spring semester
Fresno Pacific athletes work out on campus amid while following COVID-19 protocols
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News