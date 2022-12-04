Fresno Pacific University collecting letters for Valley Veterans

Fresno Pacific University is taking action to make our Veterans feel special this holiday season and they need your help.

Fresno Pacific University is taking action to make our Veterans feel special this holiday season and they need your help.

Navy Veteran David Black still remembers what it was like receiving a Christmas card during his deployments

"You get to read these letters from all ages, from World War 2 veterans to kindergarten kids," said FPU Asst. Director of Operations and Veterans Support David Black. "Just to say thank you for your support, we love you and we appreciate what you do for our freedoms."

Now Fresno Pacific University wants every Veteran to receive that same message this holiday season.

"Say hey, you're not forgotten, we love you and thank you for your service and Merry Christmas," said Black.

Started during the pandemic, "Dear Veteran" was a way to say thank you to our service members during a lonely season.

"We thought they're not going to have their family around them, visitors can't go, let's write some letters and get schools and the community involved and then take those cards out to the veterans hospitals," explained FPU Executive Director of Regional Enrollment Denise Baronian.

Fresno Pacific University has kept the tradition going. They're hoping to collect over 2300 letters this holiday season

"It's a great educational moment for school. I've had teachers thank us for being a part of it because they're able to educate their children on what it means for these men and women to serve our country," added Baronian.

They'll deliver the letters to the Veterans hospital and the California Veterans home. Simply write a message to a veteran, seal it and write "Dear Veteran" on the outside. You can drop them off at any of Fresno Pacific 5 campuses or mail them in. You can mail them to:

Denise Baronian

c/o Fresno Pacific University

5 River Park Place West #303

Fresno, CA 93720