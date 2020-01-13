Fresno Police ask for help finding driver who killed pedestrian, drove away

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police say they need your help as they search for the driver who killed a pedestrian and drove away in the early morning hours, the day after Christmas.Investigators say that at about 2:45 am on December 26th, 25-year-old Jesse Lazalde was hit on Golden State north of Church in southeast Fresno. At about the same time, security cameras captured images of a light-colored, full-size, four-door pickup truck driving in the area.Witnesses tell police the truck driver slowed down, but then sped off.The truck has been modified with off-road equipment, including a lifted suspension, larger tires, round nerf (step) bars under the doors, and a front light bar, which is about three feet long.The truck was last seen that night traveling westbound on Church from Cherry.If you have any information regarding this truck or witnessed this collision, you are asked to call Detective Michael Buessing at (559) 621-5066 or Detective Andrew Rochin at (559) 621-5065.You can also contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form below.