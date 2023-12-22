Police asking for help to solve Fresno man's murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are asking for your help to solve a man's death before the case turns cold.

On March 10, 2018, officers found 20-year-old Trazhan Heights in the area of Marks and McKinley Avenues.

He was visiting a friend when he was shot several times.

An 11-year-old child was also hit but survived.

Investigators searched the surrounding neighborhood for surveillance video, but no suspects have been identified.

If you know anything about the shooting death of Trazhan Heights, you are asked to call Fresno Police.