fresno police department

Fresno Police Department to name Paco Balderrama as new police chief

(Oklahoma City Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is set to announce a new police chief as soon as this week.

Sources tell Action News that Paco Balderrama was selected and is already in the area looking for a home.



Balderrama is currently the Deputy Chief at the Oklahoma City Police Department and was involved with the department for more than 20 years.

He attended the University of Central Oklahoma and has a Master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration.

Balderrama was also involved in the Oklahoma community as a former board member of the Latino Community Development Agency and the Wes Welker Foundation.

Sources describe Balderrama as "young, smart and dynamic."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno police department
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT
COVID-19 cases spike among Fresno's first responders
Teen arrested for shooting boy during fight in west central Fresno
Law enforcement to patrol shopping centers during the holidays
Fresno family pleads for help in finding killer of dad gunned down
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Joaquin Valley to enact stay-at-home order on Sunday
What's next for Valley restaurants during looming stay home order
Biden picks California AG to be 1st Latino health secretary
36-year-old woman shot and killed in west central Fresno
Racial slurs painted on Black-owned business in Tower District
Cars line up in Old Town Clovis to deliver Christmas gifts
Valley businesses hoping to stay afloat amid looming stay home order
Show More
Fresno Chaffee Zoo to close during stay home order
Alcohol a possible factor in deadly crash in Merced, police say
Man shot and killed in Corcoran
New comic book celebrates nurses as health care superheroes
Valley salons brace for regional stay at home order
More TOP STORIES News