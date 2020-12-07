Fresno Police Department to name Paco Balderrama as new police chief

NEW: The @CityofFresno and @FresnoPolice will announce Paco Balderrama as the new police chief, according to three sources.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is set to announce a new police chief as soon as this week.Sources tell Action News that Paco Balderrama was selected and is already in the area looking for a home.Balderrama is currently the Deputy Chief at the Oklahoma City Police Department and was involved with the department for more than 20 years.He attended the University of Central Oklahoma and has a Master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration.Balderrama was also involved in the Oklahoma community as a former board member of the Latino Community Development Agency and the Wes Welker Foundation.Sources describe Balderrama as "young, smart and dynamic."