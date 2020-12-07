Fresno Police Department to name Paco Balderrama as new police chief

Sources tell Action News that Paco Balderrama was selected and is already in the area looking for a home.
NEW: The @CityofFresno and @FresnoPolice will announce Paco Balderrama as the new police chief, according to three sources.— Corin Hoggard (@corinhoggard) December 7, 2020
He’s in town looking for homes this weekend.
Job announcement could come as soon as tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/asNQNyJYRk
Balderrama is currently the Deputy Chief at the Oklahoma City Police Department and was involved with the department for more than 20 years.
He attended the University of Central Oklahoma and has a Master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration.
Balderrama was also involved in the Oklahoma community as a former board member of the Latino Community Development Agency and the Wes Welker Foundation.
Sources describe Balderrama as "young, smart and dynamic."