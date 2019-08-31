Fresno police disarm injured man using less-than-lethal weapons

Fresno police shot a man with less-lethal weapons after finding him suffering from an apparently self-inflicted stab wound and still carrying the knife Saturday morning.Someone called 911 about the injured man at about 5 a.m. and Fresno police followed him for several minutes while blocking off Belmont near Clark in central Fresno."After giving him commands to drop the knife and him failing to drop the knife, the officers deployed some impact munitions, which caused the victim to drop the knife," said Fresno police Sgt. Mike Stanford. "We rendered aid immediately after."Paramedics took the man away and he's expected to be okay.Police believe the man suffered a mental health breakdown and had injured himself.