Fresno police search for multiple shooters after two men shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot in central Fresno Tuesday night.The Fresno Police Department says officers responded to two separate Shotspotter notifications in the area of E Saginaw Way and N Effie Street around 9 pm.Authorities believe multiple shooters were involved.Authorities say one of the victims is in his mid-20's and the second is 19 years old. Both were shot in the lower body and taken to Community Regional Medical Center.They are both expected to survive their injuries.Investigators followed a blood trail that led from the street to an apartment, but found no additional victims inside.There is no suspect description at this time. It is not yet known what led to the shooting.