Man shot and killed by Fresno police officers at southwest station identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed by Fresno police officers over the weekend has been identified.

On Monday, authorities identified the man as 33-year-old Coy Brent Jackson.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. Saturday in a shopping center on Fresno and C Streets. That's where Fresno Police's southwest district station is located.

Authorities say Jackson was armed with a knife when he approached two officers.

A third officer came to help de-escalate the situation, but investigators say Jackson didn't stop -- leading all three officers to fire their weapons.

After several life-saving attempts, Jackson was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

In a news release Sunday, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama revealed it's possible he was suffering from mental health issues.

Balderrama says he's reviewed body camera footage, which shows what appears to be a seven-inch fixed blade in Jackson's hand the entire time.

"Although it is early in the investigation, it is probable the deceased person was suffering from mental health issues," Balderrama says. "The loss of life is always a tragedy, but even more so when persons suffering from mental illness are unable to get assistance for their condition."

The chief is expected to discuss the incident during a news conference at 12:30 pm Monday.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office and Office of Independent Review are investigating the shooting.

All three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave.

