Police investigating deadly drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in southeast Fresno on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the area of Hamilton and 9th around 8 pm.

Fresno police say the victim was a man in his thirties who was standing just outside a family member's home with his fiancé.

That's when someone in a white sedan drove by and fired at him.

The man was rushed to the Community Regional Medical Center, where he died of his injuries.

Police are looking for surveillance video to help piece together what happened.