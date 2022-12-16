Man charged with murder of his pregnant sister in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man accused of stabbing his sister and her unborn baby to death has now been charged with their murders.

Court records show that 41-year-old Aaron Dudley has been charged with two counts of murder for the stabbing death of his 8-month pregnant sister, 26-year-old N-Kya Rebecca Logan.

The stabbing happened at an apartment complex off Cornelia and Parkway avenues on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials with the Fresno Police Department say Dudley stabbed Logan several times before putting her into a garbage bin.

After pushing the garbage bin to a nearby dirt road, investigators say Dudley poured gasoline on Logan and set her on fire.

Maintenance workers at the apartment complex found Logan's body and called police.

Authorities have not yet released a motive for the deadly stabbing.

Dudley remains in custody at the Fresno County Jail on the two murder charges.