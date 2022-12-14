Police to discuss pregnant woman found dead in northwest Fresno

Arson investigators and Fresno police's homicide team do not know if she was already dead when the fire started.

A woman was found dead after being set on fire in an alleyway on Tuesday, according to the Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are working to get justice for a pregnant woman found dead in northwest Fresno after someone set her on fire.

Authorities are expected to discuss the incident in a news conference at 2 pm.

The discovery was made at about 12:30 Tuesday afternoon next to an apartment complex on Cornelia and Parkway.

Maintenance workers in the area saw the flames and used an extinguisher to put out the fire.

Police have yet to identify the woman but say there's evidence of someone using an accelerant to set her on fire.

They also saw evidence of injuries from a different attack on her body.

Arson investigators and Fresno police's homicide team do not know if she was already dead when the fire started.

They're working together to answer those critical questions.

"This is a very tragic situation for us," says Fresno Police Lt. Paul Cervantes. "We understand the gravity of this call, and homicide investigators are going to be working relentlessly over the next 24-48 hours to find out who's responsible for this particular murder."

An autopsy should be completed later this week.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call Fresno Police or leave an anonymous tip with Valley Crimestoppers at 498-STOP.

We will be streaming the news conference. Check back for updates.