Two Fresno residents arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Hawaii

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno residents are in police custody in Hawaii.
Miriam Rosas, 22, and 34-year-old Abel Rosas were arrested after an alert was sent to their hotel.
Officials say the pair tried to check into the hotel on Tuesday with no evidence of a COVID-19 test or exemption.
They were told they had to be placed into a mandatory quarantine but they refused and left.
Officials say the pair tried to check into another hotel -- saying they were locals, but authorities caught up with them and arrested them.
