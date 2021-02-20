Two Fresno residents arrested for violating COVID-19 protocols in Hawaii

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two Fresno residents are in police custody in Hawaii.Miriam Rosas, 22, and 34-year-old Abel Rosas were arrested after an alert was sent to their hotel.Officials say the pair tried to check into the hotel on Tuesday with no evidence of a COVID-19 test or exemption.They were told they had to be placed into a mandatory quarantine but they refused and left.Officials say the pair tried to check into another hotel -- saying they were locals, but authorities caught up with them and arrested them.