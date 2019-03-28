bus accident

First world problem? Fresno residents on day 17 of no internet after bus crash causes outage

EMBED <>More Videos

Some neighbors near Fresno Street and Sierra Avenue in Northeast Fresno are on day 17 of no Wi-Fi, internet, phone service or cable.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some neighbors near Fresno Street and Sierra Avenue in Northeast Fresno are on day 17 of no Wi-Fi, internet, phone service or cable.

"It is a first world problem I know, but it's just really inconvenient," Lori Meadors is a mom of three.

She says the outage is impacting her entire family, especially the kids.

"We had to take our kid to Starbucks to do homework, and our phone doesn't work," she said.

The lack of service is the result of a FAX bus crash that happened on March 10.

Authorities say the driver had a medical emergency and drove into a power pole along with two AT&T boxes.

RELATED: FAX bus driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno

Now two weeks later the question of when it will be fixed is still unknown.

"I've called over four different times, and each time there is a different answer," Meadors said.

"It's not like we are going to die," But Jack Jarvis tells us it is making life somewhat problematic.

"If it keeps going we are going to use up our data plan again," he said.

While Jarvis hopes that will not happen, Meadors says a contractor mentioned the outage could last a while.

"There is like four different stacks of wires, and there's a man working on it now," she said. "And he's able to restore one of the stacks, but the other three are completely and rewire it from scratch."

A spokesperson for AT&T could not talk specifics about the damaged equipment.

However, he did send us this statement saying:

We continue to work to repair and replace an equipment box that was severely damaged by a recent traffic accident in Fresno. Our team has been working around the clock to restore service, and we apologize for any inconvenience this has caused to our customers.

AT&T says they will likely not have an expected time of restoration until this weekend.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
disasters & accidentsfresno northeastinternetat&tpower outagebus crashpg&ewi fibus accident
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUS ACCIDENT
FAX bus knocks out PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno
Bus explodes in Swedish capital, driver hospitalized
Students evacuate bus before it explodes, post says
FAX bus, 4 cars involved in accident in northeast Fresno
TOP STORIES
DMV audit reveals list of issues contributing to blotched Real ID launch
Deputies search for man trying to swipe Ring cameras from Fresno homes
Investigation surprise: Clovis police officer to blame for crash with DUI driver
Powerball results: Winning ticket worth $768.4M sold in Wisconsin
Man beaten unconscious with baseball bat in Central Fresno
Weeks of rain delay construction, farming in Merced County
Budget cuts to Special Olympics could affect thousands of Fresno kids
Show More
Highway 140 in Ferguson Fire burn scar reopens after storm
Clovis Unified teacher accused of molesting three students makes first court appearance
Funnel cloud spotted near Merced, NWS confirms
Agencies step up fight against human trafficking in Fresno
Coast Guard call off search for missing Merced County man
More TOP STORIES News