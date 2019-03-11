FAX bus driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno

BREAKING: NB Fresno st will be shut down from Herndon to Bullard, ALL NIGHT, for PG&E repairs. PER FRESNO PD: a FAX bus collided with a PG&E power pole, then continued down Fresno st damaging several more. They say the driver had a medical emergency and lost control. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/QJfzN9WLXU — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) March 11, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX bus crashed into a PG&E power pole Sunday evening after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to Fresno police.It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Fresno Street and Sierra Avenue. Police say the bus continued down Fresno Street damaging several other poles.Officers say northbound Fresno Street will be shut down from Herndon to Bullard through the night for repairs.None of the passengers on board were injured.