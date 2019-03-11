bus accident

FAX bus driver suffers medical emergency, crashes into PG&E power pole in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX bus crashed into a PG&E power pole Sunday evening after the driver suffered a medical emergency, according to Fresno police.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Fresno Street and Sierra Avenue. Police say the bus continued down Fresno Street damaging several other poles.

Officers say northbound Fresno Street will be shut down from Herndon to Bullard through the night for repairs.

None of the passengers on board were injured.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

