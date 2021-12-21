christmas

Fresno restaurants open on Christmas Day

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're in the home stretch for Christmas Day. Much like Thanksgiving, many families will gather around the dinner table for a holiday meal.

But if you don't celebrate Christmas or plan to skip a big home-cooked meal this year, you may be looking for open restaurants in the area.

Many restaurants will close or have adjusted holiday hours this Saturday, so before you go out, you might want to consider calling ahead to ensure they're open.

We've compiled a list of some chain and local restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day:

Applebee's: Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Christmas Day, but hours may be reduced. You can find contact your local Applebee's restaurants at www.applebees.com/locations for specific holiday hours as each restaurant is independently owned and operated.

Boston Market: Both Boston Market restaurants in Fresno will open on Christmas Day. You can also order a Christmas dinner to be picked up, delivered or catered. See the meal options here.
Buffalo Wild Wings: Most Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. You can check which location near you will open their doors this Saturday here.

Curry Pizza Company: The Curry Pizza Company on Nees Avenue will be open on Christmas, but with adjusted hours. The restaurant will open from 10:30 am to 9 pm.

Denny's: Most Denny's diners will remain open 24 hours on Christmas Day. Some may have reduced hours. You can find a restaurant near you here.

Dominos: Most Domino's locations are independently owned, so it may vary which stores are open on Christmas Day. You can find a list of stores near you and their holiday hours here.

Hino Oishi: Hino Oishi Teppanyaki restaurant at Campus Pointe near Fresno State will be open on Christmas Day with special holiday hours from 4 pm to 10 pm.

IHOP: Many IHOP restaurants will so open on Christmas Day from 7 am to 3 pm. To find a location near you, click here.

Imperial Garden: Imperial Garden, located on Blackstone Avenue, will be open on Christmas Day from 11 am to 8:30 pm.

McDonald's: Some McDonald's restaurants will welcome guests on Christmas Day. The fast-food stores are independently operated, so hours may vary. Find a store location near you here.

Sakura Chaya: Sakura Chaya in Clovis is open for dinner on Christmas Day from 4:30 pm to 10 pm.

Thai Phucket: Thai Phucket restaurant on First Street in northeast Fresno will be open on Christmas Day from 10 am to 10 pm.

