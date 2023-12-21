Central Valley restaurants, businesses open on Christmas 2023

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We're in the home stretch for Christmas Day. Much like Thanksgiving, many families will gather around the dinner table for a holiday meal.

But if you don't celebrate Christmas, plan to skip a big home-cooked meal this year or need to plan last-minute grocery/gift runs, you may be looking for open businesses in the area.

Many businesses will close or have adjusted holiday hours, so before you go out, you might want to consider calling ahead to ensure they're open.

We've compiled a list of some the big-name and local restaurants and businesses that will be open on Christmas Day:

(EDITORS NOTE: If you're a Central Valley restaurant owner and would like to be added to the list with information on your business's availability, visit the form at the bottom of the page!)

Applebee's: Select Applebee's restaurants nationwide will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may be reduced. Applebee's will not be open on Christmas Day. You can contact your local Applebee's restaurants at www.applebees.com/locations for specific holiday hours as each restaurant is independently owned and operated.

Black Bear Dinner: Open on Christmas Day from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Most Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. You can check which location near you will open their doors here.

Burger King: Select Burger King locations will be open on Christmas Day. You can check your local Burger King hours at https://www.bk.com/store-locator.

Costco: Costco will be open only on Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CVS: CVS stores will be open over the holiday but hours will vary by location. To check your local CVS hours, visit https://www.cvs.com/store-locator/landing

Denny's: Most Denny's diners will remain open 24 hours on Christmas Day. Some may have reduced hours. You can find a restaurant near you here.

Dominos: Most Domino's locations are independently owned, so it may vary which stores are open on Christmas Day. You can find a list of stores near you and their holiday hours here.

Hino Oishi: Hino Oishi Teppanyaki restaurant at Campus Pointe near Fresno State will be open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 10 pm. Wil l be closed on Christmas Day.

IHOP: Many IHOP restaurants will be open on Christmas Day. To find a location near you, click here.

Imperial Garden: Imperial Garden, located on Blackstone Avenue, will be open on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

McDonald's: Some McDonald's restaurants will welcome guests on Christmas Day. The fast-food stores are independently operated, so hours may vary. Find a store location near you here.

Ruth's Chris Steak House: Ruth's Chris Steak House in River Park will be open on Christmas Eve 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Sam's Club: Sam's Club will be open on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Starbucks: Hours may vary based on location but many Starbucks locations will be open on Christmas Day and will close by 3:30 p.m.

Taco Bell: Hours may vary based on location but Taco Bell will be open on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas day. To check your nearby Taco Bell's hours, visit https://www.tacobell.com/locations

Texas De Brazil: Texas De Brazil in River Park will be open early on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Walgreens: Local Walgreens will be open for its regular hours on Christmas Eve and will be open on Christmas Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walmart: Open during Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.