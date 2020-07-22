7-Eleven store robbed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven in central Fresno on Wednesday morning.Officials say a man walked into the store on Fruit and Clinton Avenues around 6 a.m., showed the clerk a weapon in his pants pocket and demanded cash from the register.The man ran off with an unknown amount of money. No one was injured.Police are now reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the suspect.