Fresno school board member violated 3 policies in one confrontation, investigator concludes

By
A day after his fellow school board members moved to ban him from the Bullard High School campus, Fresno Unified released the results of an investigation that found board member Terry Slatic violated three board policies in another incident.

Parents packed a special school board meeting Thursday to denounce Slatic and ask for his resignation for the way he treated members of Bullard's cheerleading squad.

They say he threatened to remove kids from the team if they continued to talk about a viral blackface and n-word social media post.

A Fresno Unified investigator reviewed Slatic's January confrontation with an Army recruiter at the Bullard campus and determined he violated policies on management oversight, governance standards, and the limits on his authority.

The report said claims of Slatic racially profiling the recruiter were not substantiated.

It doesn't discuss any consequences for the violations, but the school board is working to censure him.

Fresno Unified is also planning to release the results of a second investigation into Slatic as soon as they address privacy concerns for employees.
