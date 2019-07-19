Education

Parents voice their concerns about Fresno Unified trustee's actions at Bullard High School

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified Trustee Terry Slatic is under fire after parents and students say he went to the Bullard High School campus unannounced and threatened the squad if they were to speak about the recent "Blackface" video.

In a special board meeting Thursday night, the rest of the trustees decided to move forward with requiring Slatic to visit a school campus with an administrator, and also start the process rolling for a possible censure.

"I don't think he's fit for this position, I hope voters of his district will recall him," said FUSD Trustee Veva Islas.

Michael Shirinian says his stepdaughter is a cheerleader and was appalled not only by Slatic's actions but also from the lack of transparency.

"The next day after this incident, everybody, not just parents, but students were told not to say anything. They were forbidden," said Shirinian.

Shirinian says the day of the incident, he saw teen girls sobbing as they left the campus.

Bullard High cheerleaders at the meeting held onto each other as they described the incident.

"It's ridiculous you would allow this, I shouldn't be speaking up as a 14-year-old girl for a girl that did 'blackface,'" said one Bullard cheerleader.

Folks in the crowd were expecting an apology, but instead, Slatic says he wants transparency on several other issues within the district.

He also stands by his decision to confront the squad about bullying the girls in the blackface video.

"Do they like the tone I used? I would speak to them like I spoke to my priest or grandmother. I spoke them to as elite athletes," said Slatic.

Parents and students yelled for his resignation and plan to fight until he decides to step down.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnofresno unified school district
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News