Fresno police arrest 7 people in sex crimes sting

Police say six women and one man were taken into custody.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven people were arrested after a weeklong sex crimes sting in Fresno, but it wasn't on the streets.

Investigators detected an uptick in online prostitution ads and went after the illegal activity.

Fresno police say six women and one man were taken into custody on prostitution charges.

The focus of the operation was to intervene in sex trafficking involving minors.



No minors were found during the sting operation.

Officers say only adults between the ages of 18 and 33 years old were arrested.

All the women taken into custody were offered victim advocacy services which could lead to long-term trauma care to end the cycle of trafficking.

Anyone with information on suspected human trafficking can contact the Fresno Police Department.
