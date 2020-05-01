Fresno mayor to announce 'important update' to city's shelter in place order today

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno says Mayor Lee Brand will announce an "important update" to the city's shelter-in-place order on Friday morning at 10 a.m.City council members went into closed session late on Thursday to talk about the order set to expire next Wednesday, May 6.Action News has learned the city plans to extend the shelter in place by at least a couple weeks, but with some easing of restrictions for certain low-risk businesses.Council members are also hoping to get through Mother's Day and Memorial Day without increasing stress on local ICU beds, and plan to issue a complete reopening in June.The city will also work with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state for more flexibility than the state's order as long as Fresno is not a hot spot for the virus.