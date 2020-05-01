shelter in place

Fresno mayor to announce 'important update' to city's shelter in place order today

City council members went into closed session late on Thursday to talk about the order set to expire next Wednesday, May 6.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno says Mayor Lee Brand will announce an "important update" to the city's shelter-in-place order on Friday morning at 10 a.m.

City council members went into closed session late on Thursday to talk about the order set to expire next Wednesday, May 6.

Action News has learned the city plans to extend the shelter in place by at least a couple weeks, but with some easing of restrictions for certain low-risk businesses.

Council members are also hoping to get through Mother's Day and Memorial Day without increasing stress on local ICU beds, and plan to issue a complete reopening in June.

The city will also work with Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state for more flexibility than the state's order as long as Fresno is not a hot spot for the virus.

We will stream the Mayor's update here and on Facebook at 10 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnocoronavirusshelter in placefresnofresno city councilcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHELTER IN PLACE
'Reopen California' demonstrations to be held across the state
15 Fresno businesses fined for violating COVID-19 order
'Crazy Bernie' fined $6,000 for violating Fresno's COVID-19 order
How Clovis West students put together their yearbook amid COVID-19 closure
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Visalia nursing home employees who contracted COVID-19 feel unsafe returning to work
Central California coronavirus cases
Big Fresno Fair to sell fair food at month-long drive-thru event
Domestic violence suspect shot by Fresno County deputies after hour-long standoff
Car found overturned, empty in northwest Fresno
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Clovis couple delivers lunches, treats to frontline hospital workers
Show More
New coronavirus testing facility to open in Hanford on Monday
Gov. Newsom issues hard closure on Orange County beaches
Workers at Amazon, Whole Foods, Walmart, more plan walkout
Fresno ovation for frontline workers happening tonight
Cell phone data shows people are back on the move in the Valley
More TOP STORIES News