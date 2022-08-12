Man shot multiple times while sitting in car in southwest Fresno

Police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in critical condition after a shooting in southwest Fresno.

The shooting happened near a business in the area of Annadale and Elm at about 10 pm.

Police say the victim works at the business.

He was in his car outside the parking lot of the business when someone opened fire.

He was shot multiple times.

When officers arrived, they rushed the victim to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Police are trying to find out what led to the shooting and who the suspects are.

They are asking the public to contact them if they have any information.