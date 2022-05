FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been detained following a shooting in Central Fresno.It happened before midnight.Officers called to the area of Belmont and Glenn found a man shot in his right foot.The victim was take to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.Police say the possible suspect they are interviewing is a man in his twenties.His connection to the victim is unknown.No one else was hurt.