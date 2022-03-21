Police identify man shot and killed in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed in central Fresno over the weekend as 30-year-old Corey Childress.It happened around 2:15 pm on Sunday near Tollhouse Road and Saginaw Way.Police say Childress was driving a white sedan when there was some kind of "disturbance" between him and the people inside a dark-colored vehicle.Investigators say several shots were fired from the dark-colored vehicle, hitting Childress and at least two houses.When first responders arrived, they found his car crashed into the garage of a house.He was rushed into surgery at Community Regional Medical Center, but he did not survive his injuries.Police have not yet released a suspect description or a motive for the shooting.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.