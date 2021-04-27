20-year-old shot in southeast Fresno, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a man was shot in southeast Fresno on Monday night.Officials say the 20-year-old victim and his two friends were parked near Recreation and Liberty Avenues just before 10:00 pm.That's when two other men approached the group, and one pulled out a gun, police say.The 20-year-old tried to drive away, but the suspect fired one round at the car, hitting him in the arm.He drove away and stopped at Kings Canyon and Maple to wait for help. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.No one else was hurt.Detectives are still speaking to the other witnesses involved. They have not released a description of the suspect.