FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of shooting at a restaurant in southeast Fresno following a dispute with an employee.Fresno police officers arrested 25-year-old Isaiah Fischer Tuesday at a gas station near Ingram and Spruce.Investigators say he got into an argument with a restaurant employee while ordering food on Saturday morning. He then fired several shots into the business.No one was hurt.Fischer was booked into the Fresno County Jail.