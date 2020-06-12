Suspect pulls out gun, shoots man and woman walking down southwest Fresno street

Investigators say a car drove up and the suspect got out and began arguing with the victims, then pulled out a gun, shooting at the man and woman as they ran across the street to try to get away.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman walking down the street were shot in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

Investigators say a car drove up and the suspect got out and began arguing with the victims around 7 p.m. near A and Mariposa.

The suspect then pulled out a gun, shooting at the man and woman in their twenties, as they ran across the street to try to get away.

The man was shot in the upper body and is in the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was hit in the leg and is expected to be okay.

Fresno officers are now going door-to-door to see if anyone witnessed the crash or if they have surveillance cameras.

Investigators say it's too early to tell if this shooting was gang-related.

No arrests have been made.
