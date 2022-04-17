gun violence

Stray bullets hit 2 apartments in central Fresno, 1 resident hospitalized

Fresno police say neither of the apartments were the intended victims or targets.
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman in hospital after stray bullets hit 2 apartments in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting in central Fresno that sent one woman to the hospital.

Officers were called to Brooks Avenue near McKinley just after 1 on Sunday morning.

Investigators say shots were fired into an apartment, but no one was hit.

Moments later, they were notified of a second apartment that was struck in that same block, where a woman in her 60s was shot in the arm.

Police say she was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

"Based on the witnesses and who we have talked to right now, it doesn't appear that either of these apartments are the intended victims or targets," said Ignacio Ruiz with Fresno police.

Police say two vehicles were seen leaving on Brooks Avenue after the gunshots rang out, but it's not yet known if they are connected to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating a motive at this time.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno centralstray bulletgun violenceshootingfresno police department
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
15-year-old killed in shooting at house party in Exeter
10-yr-old Fresno girl loved to dance before stray bullet hit her legs
Anxieties resurface for New Yorkers after Brooklyn subway shooting
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 severely injured in DUI crash on Hwy 99 in Tulare County
Huge fire tears through 4 homes in Visalia
Fast facts about income tax deadline: April 18
2 minors killed, 9 injured in Pittsburgh Airbnb shooting
Video shows thief snatching pit bull from home in Southern California
15-year-old killed in shooting at house party in Exeter
Police arrest suspect in mall shooting that left 14 injured
Show More
Russia bears down on Mariupol, strikes other Ukraine cities
1 killed in Madera County's third deadly crash in successive weekends
Airlines are slashing flights due to staffing shortage
Man killed in rollover crash near Firebaugh
TikTok star raises awareness after colon cancer diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News