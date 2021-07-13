17-year-old shot while walking in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was shot while walking in southeast Fresno on Tuesday.Police first received a Shotspotter alert at 6 am.Thirty minutes later, they got a 911 call from a woman in Clovis who said her son had been shot while walking to a Shell gas station near Chestnut and Lane Avenues.When investigators arrived, they found bullets that struck a nearby apartment and a broken window.The 17-year-old was shot in his left index finger. A bullet also pierced his shorts. EMS crews treated the victim, and he is expected to recover.Police say the teen lived nearby, but it's unclear what led up to the attack.Officers believe a suspect fired the shots from a vehicle. No description has been released at this time.