Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are in the hospital on Tuesday night in critical condition after a shooting in west central Fresno.Fresno police say the two victims were found with gunshot wounds near Marks and Clinton.Investigators believe someone pulled up next to their car and opened fire at them in the area of Fairmont and Holt.They found the victims ten minutes later on Marks near Clinton.The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the head.She is now in surgery.Three other people were inside the vehicle but they were not injured.No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.