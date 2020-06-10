Man and woman in critical condition after shooting in west central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and woman are in the hospital on Tuesday night in critical condition after a shooting in west central Fresno.

Fresno police say the two victims were found with gunshot wounds near Marks and Clinton.

Investigators believe someone pulled up next to their car and opened fire at them in the area of Fairmont and Holt.

They found the victims ten minutes later on Marks near Clinton.

The man was shot in the arm and the woman was shot in the head.

She is now in surgery.

Three other people were inside the vehicle but they were not injured.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofresno west centralshooting
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
No more officers in Fresno schools? Non-profit says it's time for a change
Fresno Police statistics confirm black people arrested at higher rate
Central California coronavirus cases
Fisherman drowns in Kings River while trying to save child
Man killed in hit-and-run incident in central Fresno
Visalia mother arrested for child abuse after 1-year-old found severely injured
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Show More
Fresno Co. adds extra stop signs at 13 dangerous intersections
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
LAPD officer charged with assault after video shows him punching suspect
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Mayor announces $39 million shortfall for Fresno's budget
More TOP STORIES News