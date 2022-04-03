Teenager shot in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 15-year-old has been hospitalized after being shot in central Fresno.

Fresno police say the shooting happened in the area of Glenn and Belmont on Saturday afternoon.

The teen was shot at least once and is expected to survive.

We are working to gather more details about this shooting.

This comes after three other shootings in Fresno since Friday evening that left two men dead and two teens wounded.
