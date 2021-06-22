Community & Events

City of Fresno holding shredding event this weekend

The event runs from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm or until the two shred vehicles are full.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you have unwanted paper or other sensitive documents you need to dispose of, you'll have a chance to get rid of it all for free this weekend.

Fresno's Recycling Program will host a paper shredding event Saturday, June 26.

You can drop off your unwanted papers starting at 9:00 am at the Municipal Service Center, located at the corner of El Dorado and E Streets.

The event runs until 1:00 pm or until the two shred vehicles are full.

You can bring up to three banker's boxes per person.

Organizers are reminding you to remove any binders, binder clips, ledgers or other heavy metal objects from the boxes.
The city says the event will follow COVID protocols.

City staff will be present to assist in the removal of boxes from vehicles and available to answer questions about recycling.

