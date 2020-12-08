sports

United Soccer League franchises new professional club in the Central Valley

There's a new soccer team coming to the Central Valley.

(United Soccer League)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There's a new soccer team coming to the Central Valley.

A locally-owned team, Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club has been franchised by the United Soccer League (USL) League One, the team announced on Tuesday in a press briefing.

The new team will start playing in 2022.



It's unclear which city the team will be affiliated with, but officials plan to build a new soccer stadium "in the Central Valley region" as well as a training and development center for its players.

The Central Valley Fuego Futbol Club will play in USL One, a level below the USL Championship, which is the league the former Fresno FC played in before the team folded in 2019. The league is two steps below Major League Soccer.

The football club will unveil its new logo in January. They're asking for the community to be involved with the creative process and hold meetings to develop its brand.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnosoccersportsu.s. soccer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen making the Bills look like a Super Bowl team
Trump honors legendary wrestler Dan Gable at White House
Rafer Johnson, Olympic champ and Kingsburg HS grad, dies at 86
Pat Patterson, WWE's 1st gay superstar, dies at 79
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Multiple Central CA counties reach 0% ICU capacity, health officials say
Kingsburg firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver
CA breaks ICU record for 5th straight day
Armed suspects rob 3 Fresno businesses, 3 ATMs in 2 hours
Fresno doctor using skills from assisting in NY to combat Valley COVID-19 surge
US regulators post positive review of Pfizer vaccine data
Fresno Police say they won't enforce possible city law on large gatherings
Show More
Biden vows 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in first 100 days
Chuck Yeager, test pilot who broke sound barrier, dies at 97
Woman, 90, receives 1st COVID-19 vaccine in UK rollout
Valley Children's named one of the top children's hospitals in America
CA restaurant owner claims to find stay-home 'loophole'
More TOP STORIES News