Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer

The City of Fresno's Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook that it will reopen its splash parks on Saturday, May 28, to help residents find some relief from the scorching summer.
There are eight locations throughout Fresno.
MELODY PARK
5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno
DICKEY PLAYGROUND
50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno
FIGARDEN LOOP PARK
4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno
TODD BEAMER PARK
9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno
MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK
750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno
INSPIRATION PARK
5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno
MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER
4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno
VINLAND PARK
4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno