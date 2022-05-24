weather

Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer

You can click on the red circles on our interactive map to see their locations and find more information.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Valley temperatures ready to soar in the coming days, families in Fresno can cool off in the city's splash parks from this weekend.

This interactive map below shows the locations of the parks. You can click on the red circles to see more information.

Chart not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.

The City of Fresno's Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook that it will reopen its splash parks on Saturday, May 28, to help residents find some relief from the scorching summer.

There are eight locations throughout Fresno.

MELODY PARK
5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno

DICKEY PLAYGROUND
50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno

FIGARDEN LOOP PARK
4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno

TODD BEAMER PARK
9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno

MARTIN RAY REILLY PARK
750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno

INSPIRATION PARK
5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno

MOSQUEDA COMMUNITY CENTER
4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno

VINLAND PARK
4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno

