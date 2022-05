Map of splash parks in Fresno: Where you can cool off for free this summer

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With Valley temperatures ready to soar in the coming days, families in Fresno can cool off in the city's splash parks from this weekend.This interactive map below shows the locations of the parks. You can click on the red circles to see more information.The City of Fresno's Parks and Recreation Department posted on Facebook that it will reopen its splash parks on Saturday, May 28, to help residents find some relief from the scorching summer.There are eight locations throughout Fresno.5935 E. Shields Avenue, Fresno50 North Calaveras Street, Fresno4265 West Figarden Drive, Fresno9797 North Maple Ave, Fresno750 North Chestnut Ave, Fresno5770 West Gettysburg Ave, Fresno4670 E. Butler Avenue, Fresno4695 E. Gettysburg Avenue, Fresno