Man robbed, stabbed by 3 men in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspects who robbed and stabbed a man in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say the man was on his bike in an alley near Fifth and Madison around 1:00 am.

The victim told police three men took his bike and stabbed him in the right hand. He walked around Belmont Avenue and Fifth when he came across a person who called 911.

Officials say he's expected to recover.

Police have not provided a description of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.
