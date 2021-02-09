Man robbed, stabbed by 3 men in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are looking for the suspects who robbed and stabbed a man in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Investigators say the man was on his bike in an alley near Fifth and Madison around 1:00 am.The victim told police three men took his bike and stabbed him in the right hand. He walked around Belmont Avenue and Fifth when he came across a person who called 911.Officials say he's expected to recover.Police have not provided a description of the suspects.Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.