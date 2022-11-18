Downtown Fresno State Art Gallery honors Mexican Culture in traditional and contemporary art

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Incredible colors that pop, contemporary art and Pre-Hispanic traditional art is the theme of the Mexibulous Children of the Maguey.

The Fresno State Graduate Art Studio has partnered with artists from Oaxaca and Guadalajara to bring a glimpse of Mexico's history to the Central Valley.

Martin Valencia is an Art History and Design professor at Fresno State.

He had the idea to put this together.

"This is a good way to continue the culture in a contemporary manner. A lot of people tend to look at Mexican art as very traditional but if we are able to say we can create the same heritage as contemporary art then it is being preserved for future generations." says Martin.

Alberto Mendiola is a Visual Artist from Oaxaca.

His art at the exhibition- shows political activism- in a subtle way.

"Two light boxes that simulate like the television, so it is an image of the social uprising in 2006 that happened here in Oaxaca." explains Alberto.

The exhibition is located at the University's M street graduate studios in Downtown Fresno.

Benjamin Kirk works for the College of Arts and Humanities at Fresno State.

He hopes the exhibit helps expand students' creativity and art work.

"Art is an expression of self, it is a reflection of who we are. So by bringing multicultural artists in it allows our artist, our students to be inspired." says Benjamin.

The exhibition will be open this Saturday from Noon to 3:00PM at 1419 M Street, Fresno, CA.

The gallery will travel to San Francisco next.

For details on upcoming events visit here.