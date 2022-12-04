Red wave on the blue: 'Dogs Dominate Boise St to win MW Championship

Fresno State runs onto the field before the Mountain West championship against Boise State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho (KFSN) -- After a 1-4 start, Fresno State caps off the greatest turnaround in program history beating Boise State 28-16 on the blue for the Mountain West Championship.

Senior QB Jake Haener looking to write a legacy to remember in freezing temperatures at Albertsons Stadium.

Bulldogs get things rolling in the 1Q, Haener finding Cal transfer Nikko Remigio on back-to-back passes to move into the redzone.

Haener misses Mac Dalena in the back of the endzone, putting too much on it. Bulldogs get stopped on 3rd down, bringing in Abe Montano for the 35-yard attempt.

The lefty, hooking it right. Broncos hold, all knotted up at 0-0.

2Q - Boise moves into the redzone.

Broncos put together a 15-play 71-yd drive taking 5:55 off the clock, but 'Dogs hold on defense as Boise settles for the chip shot 26-yd FG from Jonah Dalmas. 3-0 Broncos.

Ensuing kickoff, Nikko Remigio showing why he's the All-Mountain west returner, takes it back 47 yards to bring the 'Dogs to midfield.

Fresno State starts at their own 47, but can't get anything going. Boise brings the blitz on 3rd down, Haener sacked by CB Caleb Biggers.

3:54 left in the 2nd, Boise punts it away to Remigio who explodes for 70 yards all the way to the house.

Touchdown Bulldogs, 7-3 Fresno State.

Ensuing drive for the Broncos, Bulldog LB Levelle Bailey tips the pass from QB Taylen Green, Cam Lockridge does the rest with the interception returning it 25 yards inside Bronco territory.

Bulldogs take over, wasting no time. Haener with the quick pitch to Jordan Mims who takes it in for the 2-yard touchdown. 14-3 Bulldogs with 1:18 to go in the half.

Following possession, Broncos scrap together an 8-play 45-yard drive to set up a 47-yd field goal. Jonah Dalmas kicks it through with :02 remaining before half.

14-6, Bulldogs at the break.

Fresno State stagnant to start the 2nd half, Bulldogs lose 17 yards on back-to-back plays making it 4th and 27. Bulldogs with another punt.

Boise State puts together just 24 yards on 8 plays, Dalmas with another FG, this time from 44 yards. 14-9 Bulldogs with 10:04 left in the 3Q.

Starting at their own 14, Bulldogs put together an 8-play 32 yard drive getting stopped on 3 and 15, but they catch a break.

Broncos with a costly error on the punt recovery, running into Bulldog punter Carson King. First down Fresno State, new life for Jake Haener and company.

3rd and 10 from the Boise 22, Haener with an absolute strike to Zane Pope, threading the needle for the score. Bulldogs take a 21-9 lead with 14:49 left in the game.

Taylen Green trying to get something going for Boise, throws it downfield into the hands of Cam Lockridge for the INT. His second of the afternoon, returns it 21 yards to the Boise State 34.

Fresno State sticks to the ground game with 6 consecutive runs from Jordan Mims. The senior RB capping it off with a 3-yd rushing score to take a commanding 28-9 lead with 9:47 to go.

Boise State takes over, finally showing some life on offense in the second half. Taylen Green finds Davis Koetter on a 52-yard catch and run for the score. 5:17 to go.

Broncos elect for the onside kick, but Junior WR and San Joaquin Memorial grad Mac Dalena recovers it for the Bulldogs.

Haener and company run out the clock, Gatorade baths galore for Head Coach Jeff Tedford.

Bulldogs beat the Broncos 28-16 on the blue.

Haener finishes 17/27, 184 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT - helping cement his legacy as an all-time great Bulldog QB with his first Mountain West title.

Senior RB Jordan with 26 carries, 83 yards and 2 TDs to finish his final campaign as a Bulldog.

Cal transfer Nikko Remigio led all receivers with 5 receptions, 68 yards and a 70-yard punt return TD.

Parlier native and Buchanan grad Jalen Moreno-Cropper with 5 receptions, 60 yards.

On the defensive side of the ball, Hawaii transfer Cam Lockridge snags 2 interceptions.

Jeff Tedford now improves to 2-1 in the conference championships, winning back-to-back opportunities in 2018 and 2022.

Next stop - The Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium vs the Pac-12's no. 5 selection.