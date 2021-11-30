fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State football fans react to head coach Kalen DeBoer's departure

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno State football fans react to Kalen DeBoer's departure

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This year, fans were rejuvenated for Fresno State football.

They filled the seats -- including completely selling out a game for the first time since 2014.

So Monday night, with the news of Head Coach Kalen DeBoer's departure, fans had plenty to say.

"I hope the best for him. I hope that he does well over at U-Dub, but hoping that Fresno State finds someone better," said fan Donzell Nalls.

RELATED: Fresno State football head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for University of Washington

Another fan said he was happy for Coach DeBoer's new opportunity.

"It's probably a better, football-wise, it's probably a better job. Probably gets some more money, bad for our school." said fan Devin Melton.

While some fans said they understood the decision DeBoer made to leave, they worry some of the players may go too.

"If they don't want to be here, then off to the next school whatever is best for them. But if it's meant to be, it's meant to be," said Blake Wilbur.

Kolton Christenson and Wilbur are both Fresno State alumni.

They were eating at Dog House Monday night and didn't hesitate to recommend who they'd like to see in the top spot next.

"Hands down -- Coach O," Christenson said, referring to Louisiana State University's Head Coach Ed Orgeron. "We need to bring Coach O in, absolutely."

Wilbur said he hoped to see former head coach Jeff Tedford make a return.

Fans said whoever Fresno State chooses to lead the team next will gain players with a proven track record of success.

"They got a lot of potential and just excited to see what things are going to come," said Nalls.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
College football bowl season takeaways - Analysis of every game
Air Force, Fresno State meet in conference play
Shaver Jr. leads Boise St. past Fresno St. 65-55
Fresno State, Boise State start conference play
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News