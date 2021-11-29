fresno state bulldogs

Fresno State football head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for University of Washington

By , and ABC30.Com Staff
Fresno State football head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for UW

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Head coach Kalen DeBoer is leaving the Fresno State football program after two seasons as the head coach.

DeBoer will leave the program for the head coaching position for the University of Washington Huskies football team.



For the remainder of the season, Lee Marks has been the named the Bulldogs' interim head coach.





DeBoer led the Bulldogs to 9-3 on the season with notable wins over UCLA and San Diego State. His relatively successful tenure as Bulldogs coach attracted attention from teams across the country.

RELATED: DeBoer on future amid rumors of departure: 'Had a great time' at Fresno State, hopeful for more

In ABC30's weekly chat on Sunday, DeBoer addressed the rumors, saying:

"There's no question it (Fresno State) is a special place for me and my family really had a great time. Want more of those times to come."



The Bulldogs are currently waiting to hear what bowl game they will play in and who they will face.

The UW Huskies are coming off a 4-8 season and were not eligible for a bowl game. The Huskies are part of the PAC-12 North Division with Cal (UC Berkeley), Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State.

