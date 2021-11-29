Fresno State football head coach Kalen DeBoer leaving for University of Washington

DeBoer will leave the program for the head coaching position for the University of Washington Huskies football team.
It’s official!— Washington Football (@UW_Football) November 29, 2021
Husky Nation, @KalenDeBoer is the new head coach of Washington football! pic.twitter.com/GieBF7eCQ1
For the remainder of the season, Lee Marks has been the named the Bulldogs' interim head coach.
Lee Marks (running backs coach) has been named the interim Head Coach for @FresnoStateFB. Here’s Marks on Deboer leaving and the state of the program. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/OL68Ij3Xno— Bri Mellon (@BriABC30) November 29, 2021
Lee Marks has been named the interim head coach at Fresno State after Kalen DeBoer departs for Washington @ABC30— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) November 29, 2021
DeBoer led the Bulldogs to 9-3 on the season with notable wins over UCLA and San Diego State. His relatively successful tenure as Bulldogs coach attracted attention from teams across the country.
In ABC30's weekly chat on Sunday, DeBoer addressed the rumors, saying:
"There's no question it (Fresno State) is a special place for me and my family really had a great time. Want more of those times to come."
Statement from Director of Athletics Terry Tumey: #GoDogs | #PrideOfTheValley pic.twitter.com/wAguYp4mrj— Fresno State Football (@FresnoStateFB) November 29, 2021
The Bulldogs are currently waiting to hear what bowl game they will play in and who they will face.
The UW Huskies are coming off a 4-8 season and were not eligible for a bowl game. The Huskies are part of the PAC-12 North Division with Cal (UC Berkeley), Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State.