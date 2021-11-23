Fresno State set for Thanksgiving Day clash with rival San Jose State

Fresno State needs to win v. SJSU, needs Boise State to win v. SDSU & needs Air Force to win v. UNLV for chance to host the MW title game at Bulldog Stadium.

A lot of ifs...but Vegas, who's in the business of making money, has the odds favoring the Dogs in all 3 of those games. https://t.co/JvRpKphIrg