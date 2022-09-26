Jake Haener, Evan Williams & others to be sidelined for Fresno State at UConn

At 3,026 miles, it's set to be the longest road trip in program history and furthest east since playing Rutgers in 2009.

On Monday, coach Jeff Tedford said the injuries are not season-ending but they'll continue to evaluate their status on a week-to-week basis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After its only bye week of the season, it's back to business for the Fresno State football team (1-2). The Bulldogs are getting ready for a cross-country trip to face the UCONN Huskies (1-4).

At 3,026 miles, it's set to be the longest road trip in program history and furthest east since playing Rutgers in 2009.

The last time we saw the Bulldogs on the field, both senior quarterback Jake Haener and senior safety Evan Williams left the game with injuries. Both team captains will not be on the field Saturday against the Huskies.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Jeff Tedford said the injuries are not season-ending but they'll continue to evaluate the players' status on a week-to-week basis.

Logan Fife has been named the starting quarterback amid Haener's absence. He went 11/12 throwing for 140 yards against USC after coming into the game for Haener.

"It wasn't too big for him in that environment, which sometimes, it can be too big with the game happening too fast and I didn't think that was the case at all," Tedford said. "He looked very comfortable, ran the offense well and managed the clock well."

The team will also be without senior offensive lineman Dontae Bull and senior linebacker Raymond Scott, who also have 'week to week' injuries per Tedford.

Saturday will be the 2nd meeting with the Huskies, the first being a 45-0 win in FS' 2021 season opener. UCONN is 1-4 this year but have lost the last three weeks to teams that are a combined 12-0 (#4 Michigan, #10 NC State & #25 Syracuse).

"They've been on the road playing some really difficult opponents but they have really played hard," Tedford said of the Huskies. "Even though they may have been overmatched in some of those games, they really play hard."

Kick-off is set for 12:30 pm on Saturday.